PMD issues glacial lake outburst flood warning for GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) alert for vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Skardu, Ghanche, Karmang, Shigar and Astore have been listed as the most vulnerable by the notification.

The PMD has asked the authorities and citizens to stay vigilant in the wake of anticipated risk of flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and gusty winds.

The department highlighted that the threat is anticipated due to expected pre-monsoon spell and dodgy weather conditions.

Last month, floods from the outburst of Shishpar glacier swept away the Karakoram Highway bridge in Hunza and damaged two power stations.

Officials had blamed the heatwave for the glacial outburst.

According to environmental experts, apart from reforestation, small-scale engineering structures can also be built to mitigate the risk of GLOF such as controlled drainage and mini dams.