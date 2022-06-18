Real Madrid interested in signing Manchester City’s generational talent

Real Madrid are interesting in signing Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland, according to Diario AS.

Haaland, who is considered a generational talent in the world of football, is part of the Los Blancos’ plans for 2024. The Norwegian’s €150m release clause will be active in 2024 as well.

Real Madrid consider Haaland as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema, bearing in mind that the Frenchman’s contract is expected to expire in the summer of 2024.

On Thursday, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had opened up about why the Spanish Giants decided against signing Haaland in the current transfer window.

“Mbappe deal didn’t create any problem with Haaland deal, absolutely. We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him with Karim. We can’t sign Haaland to stay on the bench,” said Perez.

“Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player,” he added.

It must be noted that City announced last month they had beaten off competition from Europe’s top clubs to agree a deal with Borussia Dortmund after triggering Haaland’s reported £51 million ($63 million) release clause.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract to follow in the footsteps of his father Alfie Inge Haaland, who played for City between 2000 and 2003.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games in two-and-a-half seasons with Dortmund, winning the German Cup and the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2020/21.