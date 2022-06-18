Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala

Famous singer Drake paid tribute to late rapper Sidhu Moosewala who was shot in India a few weeks ago.

Featuring on the first episode of his SiriusXM radio show Table for One, Drake announced his new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind.

He also played Sidhu Moosewala’s famous songs such as 295 and many others.

Many loved the kind gesture by Drake for Sidhu Moosewala adding that this was the kind of love and respect the slain rapper had earned for himself.

Previously, on Sidhu Moosewala’s death, Drake had also posted an Instagram story that read: “RIP Moose.”

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in late May 2022. He was also the leader of India’s Congress party and was in his car when assailants opened fire. He succumbed to his wounds and reached dead at the hospital.