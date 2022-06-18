Pakistan one step away from exiting FATF gray list, says Hina Rabbani Khar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said on Saturday that Pakistan is just one step away from exiting the Financial Action Task Force’s gray list.

“The first action plan took us much longer, this action plan we have actually ended before timeline. This is something which was very well recognized throughout the plenary by all the members,” the minister said. She was addressing the media a day after the FATF declared that Pakistan has met all the 34 action items it was assigned.

“FATF has now authorized an onsite visit of its technical team to Pakistan to validate the process of implementation of reforms,” she said.

Khar said that the government plans to conclude the process of FATF grey list removal before the next plenary scheduled for October.

“I am confident that with this good news from FATF, it will restore confidence in our economy and will give us a much needed boost,” she added.

The minister said that the agencies both at the federal and provincial levels contributed to this national cause

“It is going to be a cross government effort…. This is an effort for the state of Pakistan. Governments will come and go but Pakistan’s consensus and efforts on this [FATF], I hope will continue,” she added.