Harnai: Two labourers injured, six missing after attack on construction company’s camp

Two labourers were wounded in a terrorist attack on a construction company’s camp in Harnai district of Balochistan on Friday night, SAMAA TV reported.

According to Levies officials, workers of a road construction company building an artery between Quetta and Harnai were attacked by unknown terrorists in the Chappar Rift area located on the outskirts of Harnai.

Officials said that there were 16 workers in the camp at the time of the attack. Six of the workers are missing since the attack and it is feared that they might have been abducted, Levies said.

The attackers also put the machinery on fire.

As per sources, the deadly gun attack was launched from nearby mountains.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of Levies, Frontier Corps (FC) and other security forces reached the spot and started combing the area to locate the missing workers and terrorists.

The injured have been shifted to Quetta for medical treatment. One of them is said to be in a critical condition.