Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9am - SAMAA TV - 18 June 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am - SAMAA TV - 18 June 2022 Jun 18, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am - SAMAA TV - 18 June 2022 Recommended Pakistan on track to exit FATF gray list after 4 years Unapologetic: Karachi restaurant fails to recognise its mistake using Gangubai Kathiawadi scene for promo In a parched land, Iraqi gazelles dying of hunger Related Stories WATCH: Tourist doctor couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Unsung hero: Quetta man drives burning oil tanker for 3km to avert tragedy With Swvl’s closure, Karachi’s residents’ worst fear comes to haunt them, again Most Popular Shahid Afridi slams ‘foolish’ decision of Mohammad Wasim Cricket Australia grateful to PCB for resolving ‘rat’ issue during Pakistan tour Babar, Imam, Rizwan create history in ICC rankings