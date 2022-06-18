FATF gray list, Harnai attack, markets to close at 9pm

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, June 18, 2022:

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) acknowledged on Friday Pakistan’s efforts to curb money laundering and terror financing after four years and declared that the country has met all the 34 action items it was assigned.

The decision has brightened the chances of Pakistan exiting the gray list in October this year.

FATF’s Marcus Pleyerthe said the final decision in this regard will be announced in October this year, according to a statement.

Two labourer were injured in Balochistan’s Harnai District when terrorists attacked the camp of a construction company in the area.

The company was working on the construction of Harnai Road.

According to Levies’ officials, six labourers are missing since the attack and it is feared that they might have been abducted by the attackers.

The injured have been moved to Quetta. One of them is in critical condition.

The Sindh government has ordered on Friday all the markets, shops, bazaars, and shopping malls in the province to close their businesses at 9pm every day.

The step is taken in a bid to conserve energy as the country faces a growing power shortfall.

The order will remain in force for one month until July 16.

The government has also ordered all the wedding halls and banquet halls to shut down by 10:30pm while all the hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes have been told to close by 11pm.

Medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, and milk shops are exempted from this order and can operate late into the night.

Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal on Friday accused that MQM-P was made victorious in the by-election in the NA-240 constituency of Karachi through rigging.

Kamal claimed that 13,927 voters - around 3,500 more than the victor - voted in favor of PSP, but rigging was done to make MQM-P victorious.

Speaking about the violence during the by-election, the PSP chief blamed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for the chaos and violence in the name of religion.

World Health Organization (WHO) has notified the cholera outbreak in Pakistan with Sindh being the most-affected province.

WHO, on June 17, said, “Sindh province is facing a significant increase in cholera cases with 234 laboratory-confirmed cases reported between January 15 to May 27. Balochistan and Punjab provinces have also reported 31 and 25 confirmed cases of cholera, respectively.”

Can potatoes save Pakistan from starvation?

With Pakistan staring at rampant inflation and an impending shortage of wheat amidst a global shortage of the essential commodity, an unlikely savior may just have arisen. The humble potato.

The representative body of fruit and vegetable exporters of the country has told the government that there exists an opportunity whereby critical wheat stocks can be procured at little to no extra cost incurred.

In a letter addressed to the secretary of the Commerce and Textile Ministry, the government has been asked to consider offering Russia to provide us with wheat in a barter deal for some potatoes.

