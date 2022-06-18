WHO warns of possibility of cholera outbreak in Pakistan

World Health Organization (WHO) has notified the cholera outbreak in Pakistan with Sindh being the most-affected province.

WHO, on June 17, said, “Sindh province is facing a significant increase in cholera cases with 234 laboratory-confirmed cases reported between January 15 to May 27. Balochistan and Punjab provinces have also reported 31 and 25 confirmed cases of cholera, respectively.”

Currently, there is no evidence of the cross-border spread of the disease. The risk of potential international spread exists given that Pakistan has long land borders with significant cross-border movement and multiple major urban hubs including Karachi city in Sindh province, with international transport hubs.

Description of the outbreak

On April 26, 2022, the National IHR Focal Point of Pakistan reported a laboratory-confirmed outbreak of cholera in Sindh province, Pakistan. As of May 27, three provinces - Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab, have reported a total of 290 confirmed cases of cholera.

The first laboratory-confirmed case was reported on January 15, 2022 in Sindh province. Between January 15 and May 27, 234 laboratory-confirmed cases, with no deaths, have been reported from the province.

Of these cases, 126 (54%) were females, and 114 (49%) were children younger than nine years old. According to the cholera surveillance national policy, samples from children are prioritized over adults for confirmatory culture testing which may explain the high proportion of confirmed cases among children.

As of May 27, a total of 109 samples have been tested from the public water sources (hydrants) and individual households in Karachi city, Sindh province.

Among these, results are available for 71 samples, of which 70% have shown the presence of Vibrio cholera while Escherichia Coli and coliform were detected in 55% and 90% of samples, respectively.

In addition to Sindh province, three districts in Balochistan have reported 31 confirmed cases and nine deaths while two districts in Punjab have reported 25 confirmed cases.