What is FATF on-site visit and how it may affect final decision

The Financial Action Task Force, the international watchdog against money-laundering and terror financing, has declared that Pakistan has completed all of the action items it was assigned in 2018 and 2019, but has not yet made a final decision of removing the country from its gray list of sanctions.

Pakistan will be taken off the list after a FATF team completes “an on-site visit to verify that the implementation of Pakistan’s AML/CFT reforms has begun and is being sustained and that the necessary political commitment remains in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future,” the task force said referring to anti-money laundering and combating terror finance measures.

Some Pakistani officials maintain that the onsite visit is a mere formality. Former minister Hammad Azhar, who played a key role in getting the FATF action plan completed, also said that “all countries that exit grey list undergo onsite visit as per procedure.”

But this onsite visit is more than a mere procedure or formality.

Around two months before leaving for an onsite visit, the FATF team receives input from several government, non-profit organizations, and civil society bodies in the money-laundering and terror financing context.

However, the information provided by non-profit and civil society bodies is also shared with the host country; hence, this input does not amount to spying.

Once inside the country, the FATF assessment team speaks to a host of government authorities at policy and operational levels, “including regulators and supervisors of financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs), financial intelligence units, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, prosecutorial and judicial authorities, customs and tax authorities representatives from the private sector financial institutions and DNFBPs which are covered by the FATF Recommendations,” according to a FATF document.

The team especially wants to assess how well relevant people understand the risk of money-laundering and terror financing, whether a system of curbing such crimes has been put in place in the country as the government has claimed in its compliance report to the FATF and whether any loopholes exist.

The most recent onsite visit by the FATF was to Malta, which was removed from the gray list at the FATF’s Berlin plenary on Friday.

In April this year, the FATF assessment team met with representatives of Maltese authorities involved in AML/CFT efforts and was received by the Prime Minister of Malta Robert Abela. Moneyval, the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism, also visited Malta at the same time.

The onsite visit is followed by an evaluation report by the assessment team.

In October 2018, a FATF team arrived in Pakistan for an onsite visit before submitting an evaluation report which said, “Competent authorities have varying levels of understanding of the country’s ML and TF risks, and the private sector has a mixed understanding of risks. While Pakistan has established a multi-agency approach to implement its AML/CFT regime, it is not implementing a comprehensive and co-ordinated risk-based approach to combating ML and TF.”

The 229-page report listed all the measures Pakistan was implementing to combat terror financing and money-laundering as well as all the loopholes.

It also commented on the private sector financial entities: “Most Banks and larger exchange companies have an adequate understanding of their AML/CFT obligations and have conducted internal ML/TF risk assessments, which underpin a reasonable understanding of customer ML risk but not TF risk.”

While the situation is starkly different now and Pakistan has shown compliance with all of the items on two action plans, the onsite visit remains a crucial step before Pakistan exits the gray list.