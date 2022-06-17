COAS Bajwa praises civil-military efforts and a core cell at GHQ for FATF success

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has praised the role of the civil-military team and a cell set up a the GHQ in completing the action plans assigned to Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), according to the military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As Pakistan inched closer to exiting the gray list of sanctions following the FATF declaration that the country had completed all the action items, the ISPR issued a statement to commemorate the monumental effort paving way for whitelisting.

“Completion of FATF AML/CFT action plans by Pak is a great achievement. A monumental effort paving way 4 whitelisting,” the statement said quoting COAS Bajwa.

The army chief also hailed the role of a special cell set up at the General Headquarters (GHQ) which steered the national effort.

“Core cell @ GHQ which steered the national effort & civil - military team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible, making Pak proud,” the COAS added.

Earlier this week, military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar had said that a cell was established at the GHQo to streamline all the efforts to complete FATF action items and thwart India’s plans of getting Pakistan blacklisted.

“I am sure that you know what steps were taken to put Pakistan on the grey list and then our neighboring country India launched lobbying efforts to get Pakistan blacklisted. In 2019, on the request of the government, on the direction of the chief of army staff a special cell was established at the military operations directorate under DGMO,” Major-General Iftikhar said at a TV show in a phone-in conversation.

“The cell basically devised the coordination mechanism between over thirty ministries, departments and agencies and then formulated a complete action plan at every step and got all these ministries, department and agencies to implement it. Working day and night, the cell charted out an effective roadmap on money-laundering and terror financing which was followed by all the departments and legislation was enacted,” he told the host, Kamran Shahid.

Pakistan’s compliance improved and remittances to the country increased, he said adding that due to effective money laundering laws Pakistan recovered Rs58 billion.

All of this happened under the direct supervision of the COAS under the DGMO, he said.