PTI govt spent copious amounts of money on ‘failed ventures’

Despite claims of austerity to save public money, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government spent ‘copious amounts of money’ during its 3.5 years tenure on multiple ventures and campaigns which yielded no results, documents obtained by SAMAA TV revealed.

As per the documents obtained by SAMAA TV, the PTI government spent billions of rupees from the exchequer on case against the Sharif family which was under adjudication in the United Kingdom (UK) but to no avail.

The documents read that PTI spent Rs10.13 billion on the case related to Roosevelt Hotel in New York (USA), owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and paid a whopping sum, equivalent to Rs275 million, for payment of attorney’s fee and other legal charges.

Apart from this, the PTI government also paid Rs9.84 billion to the British Virgin Island court to avoid forfeiture.

The government spent a whooping sum of Rs60.74 million on fees of counsels to pursue cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other family members in the UK. However, the public money went down the drain as Shehbaz Sharif and others were acquitted in the case.

According to the documents, Rs380.87 million were spent on the campaigning for electronic voting machines (EVMs) which were advocated by the PTI government for free and transparent elections.

Besides this, the PTI government also spent Rs100 million for the renovation of the Prime Minister’s House and Rs150.53 million on the renovation of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, and some Rs90.64 million on the repair and renovation of the Minister’s Enclave.