One killed, several wounded in Afghanistan mosque bombing

A bomb blast at a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others during Friday midday prayers, police said.

The explosion occurred in the northern province of Kunduz in a district where dozens of worshippers had been killed in April in a similar bomb attack.

Provincial police spokesman Qari Obaidullah Abedi said one worshiper had been killed in Friday’s blast at the Alif Birdi mosque in Imam Shahib district.

“The explosives were placed inside the mosque. The blast occurred when worshipers were offering Friday prayers,” he told AFP. A medic at the provincial hospital confirmed the toll of dead and wounded.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government last year has seen the number of bombings in the country fall, but the Islamic State (IS) armed group has continued to target minority communities in attacks.

A string of bombings hit the country during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ended in Afghanistan on April 30, some of them claimed by IS.

On April 22, a blast at a mosque in Imam Shahib district killed at least 36 worshipers and wounded scores more in one of the deadliest attacks to take place since the Taliban returned to power.

That blast targeted members of the minority Sufi community who were performing rituals after Friday prayers.

The regional IS branch in Sunni-majority Afghanistan has repeatedly attacked Shiites and minorities like Sufis, who it says are heretics.

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge for Afghanistan’s current rulers.