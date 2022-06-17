Bulls return to PSX amid hopes of FATF gray list exit

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on the last day of the week, with KSE-100 index closing over 410 points higher and above the 42,000 mark in intraday trading.

The KSE-100 rose by 700 points in the first trading session on Friday to reach 42,420 points, but profit-taking led to a slight decline in the second half.

The reports about Pakistan being taken off the FATF gray list improved the investor confidence in the market, says SAMAA Money’s Wakilur Rehman.

PSX report shows that a total of 282.9 million shares involving 253 companies were traded, with market capitalization increasing by Rs63 billion.

Cnergyico PK, Hum Network, Pak Refinery, Oilboy Energy, TPL Properties, Unity Foods Ltd, Maple Leaf, Bal. Glass, WorldCall Telecom, and Pak Elektron were the top ten most traded scrips.

Bata (Pak) and Unilever Foods were the top gainers while Pak Tobacco and Rafhan Maize turned out to be top decliners.

The bullish trend on the last day of the week came in sharp contrast to the first day when KSE-100 dropped 1134 points in a single day. The market registered recovery of 174.75 points on Tuesday, 384 points on Wednesday, and 291 points on Thursday.

With 410.60 point gained on Friday, the market has made up for the loss of 1334 points on the first day of the week.