Farah Gogi’s employee refuses to appear before anti-corruption

Asks for case documents to be provided first
Arshad Ali Jun 17, 2022
Anti-Corruption Department has launched an inquiry against Munir Hussain, employee of Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

The anti-corruption department had summoned Munir Hussain but he did not appear and asked for complete documents of the inquiry notice.

Munir Hussain submitted the reply through his counsel. The lawyer said that his client will not appear in the court until he receives complete documents of the case.

This comes a day after the National Accountability Bureau launched an inquiry against the companies owned by Farah Khan, Bushra Khan and Ahsan Jamil Gujjar as part of their ongoing investigations into the activities of the former first lady’s close associate.

