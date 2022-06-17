Can potatoes save Pakistan from starvation?

With Pakistan staring at rampant inflation and an impending shortage of wheat amidst a global shortage of the essential commodity, an unlikely savior may just have arisen. The humble potato.

The representative body of fruit and vegetable exporters of the country has told the government that there exists an opportunity whereby critical wheat stocks can be procured at little to no extra cost incurred.

In a letter addressed to the secretary of the Commerce and Textile Ministry, the government has been asked to consider offering Russia to provide us with wheat in a barter deal for some potatoes.

All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed in the letter pointed out that this year, the country has seen a bumper crop, resulting in a surplus.

Read: Missed targets: No option but to buy expensive food

“Extensive efforts by the GoP coupled with favorable climatic conditions and hard work of our potato growers, Pakistan has been fortunate to get a bumper crop of potato this year around 7.5 million tons,” he said, adding that domestic consumption hovers around 4 million tons.

“Hence, we have a surplus volume of 3.5 million tons for export,” he said.

The trader pointed out that Russia has for long been a lucrative market for Pakistani potatoes. Moreover, it is one of the largest exporters of wheat in the world and currently has access to the war-hit plains of Ukraine – which is the breadbasket of the world.

However, due to its ongoing war against Ukraine, it is the target of many international sanctions and restrictions.

“We can avail this unique opportunity to import wheat from Russia in exchange of surplus volume of Pakistani potato on barter basis,” he suggested, adding that this way the country will not have to spend valuable foreign exchange at a time when even a single dollar matters a lot.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, Ahmed said that during a high-level government meeting today, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) told the government that current stocks of potatoes in the country stand at 7.6 million metric tons and current demand is 3.2 million metric tons.

“Potato is a crop which can be easily stored and is consumed the year round,” he said, adding that currently, our stores are full.

“We get a new crop in October by which time growers would be forced to destroy crops,” he added, noting that with the current situation with load shedding, a lot of the stored potatoes could be ruined. So it is better to use it in a barter deal.

Wheat needed

In the economic survey released earlier this month, it said that wheat is a strategic crop and any shortfall in its production can create an awkward situation leading to “political uncertainty, significant drainage of foreign reserves, rise in prices of wheat flour and pocket shortages in vulnerable areas.”

Data collected showed that our wheat production for the ongoing financial year was far less than the previous year, from 27.5 million tons in 2020-21, to 26.4 million tons so far this year.

The main reason for this was a decline in the area sown, the shortfall in irrigation water and drought conditions at sowing, fewer fertilizers off-take and a heat wave in March and April.

An increase in the minimum support price to Rs2,200/40-kilogram bag this year in alignment with the cost of production also failed to yield the desired result.

The survey further said that even though there was significant wheat production in the country last year, it fell short of demand and the country ultimately had to import the commodity. Most of the imported wheat, around 77.3%, came from Russia and Ukraine.

Since Pakistan missed its target of producing 28.8 million metric tons this year, it will likely have to import 3 million metric tons in the coming months.

Wheat prices, the survey said, were already rising to historic levels, but with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, international wheat prices are currently at their highest level in the last few decades.