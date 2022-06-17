Pakistan to purchase 100MWs electricity from Iran for Gwadar

Pakistan has decided to purchase 100 Megawatts (MWs) of electricity from Iran to fulfill the power needs for the port city of Gwadar, SAMAA TV reported on Friday.

Earlier this week, FM Bilawal Bhutto met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his maiden visit to the neighboring country.

According to the SAMAA TV’s reporter Zahid Gishkori, a delegation of Pakistani officials will visit Tehran to finalize the deal which was discussed during the meeting between Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Both foreign ministers also discussed the stalled Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project.

Another outcome of the meeting was that Iran has also agreed to repatriate 70 Pakistani national prisoners serving sentences in different jails of the neighboring country.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the two leaders said their discussions took stock of the “entire gauntlet” of bilateral relations and identified ways to enhance them further and increase cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, connectivity, border management, cultural and education.

A statement later released by the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan and Iran agreed to strengthen trade and regional connectivity and enhance cooperation in the power sectors.