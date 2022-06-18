Nadia Afgan forced to clarify her choice

Most people in Pakistan find a strange sense of satisfaction in knowing the ins and outs of others’ lives. But despite “knowing it all”, the hunger for more gossip never seems to end.

Popular star Nadia Afgan was a victim of the same wherein her choice to be childless was thrown in her face, forcing her to release a statement - that she never needed to make in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Appearing on Ahsan Khan’s show, Nadia Afgan shared that it was her choice to remain childless. Soon after the interview was aired, a lot of comments were thrown her way which called her out for her decision.

Hours after the unkind comments, Nadia Afgan was forced to come on social media to “clarify” her choice. In a heartbreaking post she spoke of her journey wherein she suffered several miscarriages and other hormonal issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

She added that she was due for an IVF but the possibility of it not working troubled her which is why she decided against it for her mental ease. Her husband, she continued, had been the most supportive throughout.

Nadia Afgan also iterated that she thought that women would stand by her for the decisions she took, however, most mocked her for not being “a complete woman”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

And Nadia Afgan’s case is only one of many. Women in Pakistan are often ridiculed for not bearing children, be it out of choice or by other concerns.

And it is the lack of space or the thirst for mere gossip that adds fuel to the fire and points fingers at the women for not fitting a preset - set by everyone else but the woman in question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Nadia Afgan’s post is yet another testament to why there needs to be a boundary on what are acceptable questions to ask and what are not. Not only are they useless - to both parties - but can often prove hurtful to someone who is already making a very difficult choice.