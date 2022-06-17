Virat Kohli, Babar Azam to feature in same team?

Cricket fans are about to get one of their biggest wish fulfilled, as India’s Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam are expected to feature in the same team.

For part few years, the duo has been the talk of the town in cricket world, whether in head-to-head comparison or if individual accolades are discussed.

The highly-anticipated team-up is expected to take place in the reboot of the Afro-Asia Cup in mid-2023.

Players from both India and Pakistan along with other cricket nations from Asia are set to feature in the tournament.

The updated T20 version of the tournament is set to be played in June-July next year.

The tournament was previously held in 2005 and 2007. It was cancelled due to broadcasting and political issues.

“We haven’t got confirmation from the boards yet. We are still working on the white paper and it will be submitted to both boards,” ACC head of commercial and events Prabhakaran Thanraj told Forbes.

“But our plan is for the best players from India and Pakistan to be playing in the Asian XI. Once plans are finalized we will go into the market for sponsorship and a broadcaster.”

“It will be a massive event. Really, really big,” he emphasized.

Previously, the likes of Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi featured alongside Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid for Asia XI whereas African XI featured players from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.