Pakistan to name squad for Sri Lanka tour next week: sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to name the squad for the Sri Lanka tour next week, sources said Friday.

The Men in Green are scheduled to play two Test matches in July against the Islanders.

According to sources, the training camp for the Test series will be held in Rawalpindi later in June. Players are directed to report by June 25, while the camp will officially begin from June 26.

The ODI series was scrapped on the request of Sri Lanka Cricket board. The decision was made to make room for the Sri Lankan Premier League.

The exact dates for the Test series are yet to be finalised.

The last time Sri Lanka met Pakistan in Tests was in 2019. That series marked the first Tests to be played in Pakistan since the 2009 Lahore attacks. It ended 1-0 in the hosts’ favour.