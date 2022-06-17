Tanveer Jamal admitted to hospital for treatment

A video of popular senior Pakistani actor Tanveer Jamal has been making rounds on social media wherein he can be seen looking frail and weak.

Reports suggest that Tanveer Jamal has been admitted to a hospital in Japan to receive treatment. He was diagnosed with cancer last month after which he moved to Japan as he held the country’s residency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The video in question is of Tanveer Jamal sitting on a wheelchair upon being admitted to a Japanese hospital in Toyama where he is receiving treatment.

He looks weak in the video and is also seen wearing to mask to help his breathe.

SOURCE: ReviewIt.Pk

Tanveer Jamal was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 as well, however the actor soon recovered. His cancer relapsed last month and took a toll on his health.