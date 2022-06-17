Pakistanis worry more about Iqra Aziz’s dress than rising fuel prices

Iqra Aziz is one of the most-loved celebrities in Pakistan but her recent photo has been causing unnecessary outrage on social media.

But it seems like times are finally changing as many rushed to her defence because they felt that there are more pressing matters in the country right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Iqra Aziz took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a beautiful, pink summer dress. While the starlet looked radiant as ever basking in the sun, a social media user (in a now-deleted tweet) was triggered by it calling it “shameful”.

And at a time where many are quick to jump on the bandwagon, netizens stepped in to reiterate that Pakistan’s rising fuel prices are a bigger concern.

Here’s what they said to side with Iqra Aziz: