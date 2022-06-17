Bishop picks Babar over Kohli as ‘ultimate uber 50-over batter’

West Indies great Ian Bishop has picked Pakistan captain Babar Azam over India’s Virat Kohli as the ‘ultimate uber 50-over batter’ in the game.

The renowned commentator, who was in Pakistan for the West Indies tour, was speaking to Cricwick.

According to him, the prolific runs getter is on the road to greatness, especially in the 50-over format.

“Babar Azam is on the road to greatness,” he said. “And I want to be clear when I say on the road to it in white-ball cricket at least and certainly 50-overs cricket.”

The Lahore-born cricketer has represented Pakistan in 89 ODIs, where he managed to score 4445 runs at an astonishing average of 59.22. He has already scored 17 tons in the format, three less than Saeed Anwar, who as most centuries ­– 20 – for Pakistan.

“Because I don’t use the term great loosely, I think I have discussed this with a couple of my colleagues 24 hours ago, it has to be a bigger sample size but average as it stands now, on the cusp of 60 with 17 ODI hundreds.

“He has almost overtaken his next-door neighbour the great Virat Kohli in terms of the ultimate uber 50-over batsman,” he added.

Predicting Bishop believes that Babar still has room for improvement in Test cricket. “His Test cricket is a work in progress. I’m surprised he hasn’t taken to Test cricket numbers a lot earlier.

“He’s starting to get better at it. Technically, he’s superb. In the future, I’m hoping he will be mentioned in the same breath in Test cricket as the top 3-4 players,” Bishop concluded.