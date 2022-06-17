5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts various parts of Pakistan

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of the country on Friday.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Friday was located on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at the depth of 218 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bannu, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Lower Dir, Attock and Hazara Division.

No casualties have been reported so far.