ECP announces by-polls on NA seat vacated after Aamir Liaquat’s death

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced by-polls for the National Assembly constituency in Karachi, NA-245, which fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on June 9.

The nominations will be accepted between June 22 and June 24 while the voting will be held on July 27, a notification issued by the ECP on Friday said.

Aamir Liaquat was elected from NA-245 on PTI’s ticket in the 2018 general elections.

Earlier this month, Liaquat was found motionless in his bedroom by his driver, who rushed him to a private hospital where the MNA was pronounced dead upon arrival by a doctor.

He is survived by two children, Dua and Ahmed.

Liaquat married thrice.