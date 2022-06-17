Pakistan on track to exit FATF gray list after 4 years

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to curb money laundering and terror financing after four years and declared that the country has met all the 34 action items it was assigned.

The decision has brightened the chances of Pakistan exiting the gray list in October this year.

FATF’s Marcus Pleyerthe said the final decision in this regard will be announced in October this year, according to a statement.

The statement said that since June 2018 Pakistan’s continued political commitment to combating both terrorist financing(TF) and money laundering (ML) has led to “significant progress.” “In particular, Pakistan demonstrated that TF investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN designated terrorist groups and that there is a positive upwards trend in the number of ML investigations and prosecutions being pursued in Pakistan, in line with Pakistan’s risk profile. In addition, Pakistan also largely addressed its 2021 action plan ahead of the set times.”

“At its June 2022 Plenary, the FATF made the initial determination that Pakistan has substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, and warrants an on-site visit to verify that the implementation of Pakistan’s AML/CFT reforms has begun and is being sustained, and that the necessary political commitment remains in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future,” the statement said.

“The FATF will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and conduct an on-site visit at the earliest possible date,” it added.

FATF was expected to give its decision on Pakistan’s gray list status Friday evening at the end of its four-day plenary in Berlin.

Before the latest plenary, Pakistan had already shown compliance with all but two items on the two action plans it was handed down by the FATF and its regional partner Asia Pacific Group (APG).

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar represented Pakistan at the plenary that began on June 14.

In a tweet after the FATF decision, Khar felicitated the nation on the development as the global watchdog acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts. She wrote, “Congrats Pak! FATF declares both Action Plans complete. Intl community has unanimously ack our efforts.”

Malta wins exist as Pakistan and other countries retained

The FATF has removed Malta from the gray list of sanctions, but Pakistan has been retained on the list for the time being. It has been grouped under “jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies.”

The United Arab Emirates, which was placed on the list in March, and Turkey, which joined the list in 2021, have been told to implement more action items.

Gibraltar is the latest country to be placed on the sanctions list.

Other countries on the gray list include Albania, Barbados, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Haiti, Jamaica, Jordan, Mali, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Panama, Philippines, Senegal, South Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Uganda, and Yemen.

Imran Khan and PTI take credit for possible FATF exit

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan was quick to take credit for the FATF decision saying it was his government that met the most challenging action plan handed to any government.

In a series of tweets, Khan said when he took power Pakistan faced the prospect of being blacklisted by the international watchdog as “our past compliance history with FATF was also not favorable.”

The former prime minister said that he constituted a FATF coordination committee under Hammad Azhar and the FATF repeated praised “work & the political will my govt demonstrated.”

“We not only averted blacklisting, but also completed 32 out of 34 action items. We submitted compliance report on remaining 2 items in April based on which FATF now declared Pak’s Action Plan as completed,” he said.

“I am confident that prerequisite onsite visit of FATF team to confirm completed work on our action plan will pass successfully too,” Imran Khan said.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that Pakistan’s removal from the FATF list was the result of “concrete legal actions” and not of “diplomatic “skills”!”

Mazari and other PTI leaders recalled that political parties in the current government had voted against the FATF related bills in the National Assembly in September 2020.

Advise against prejudging

Earlier, Khar urged journalists to refrain from prejudging the outcome of the plenary or indulging in speculative reporting.

In a tweet on Friday, she said the meeting continued in Berlin and the FATF will announce its decision after it concluded while Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs had also arranged a media briefing.

The minister was responding to social media claims that the financial watchdog had already removed Pakistan from the gray list.

Next FATF president with Indian origins

FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer addressed the news conference Friday evening in Berlin and announced the decisions reached at the meeting not only about Pakistan but about other countries too. The event will also marked the end of Germany’s two-year presidency.

The FATF has already appointed Indian-origin Singapore national T Raja Kumar as its next president for 2022-24. In the past, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister, accused India of using the FATF against Pakistan as a political tool.

Two actions plans

At its previous session held in March this year, the task force put the United Arab Emirate on its gray list of sanctions over its failure in tackling illicit financial flows.

An FATF statement issued at the time said that Pakistan had completed 26 of the 27 action items in its 2018 action plan. “The FATF encourages Pakistan to continue to make progress to address, as soon as possible, the one remaining item by continuing to demonstrate that TF [terror financing] investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups.”

The statement also praised Pakistan for its compliance with the second action plan given by the APG. It said Pakistan had completed six out of seven remaining items on the 2019 APG Mutual Evaluation Report (MER).

Now Pakistani officials strongly believe that the country will be taken off the gray list — a move that would ease monetary pressure and draw increased foreign investment to the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is likely to hold a press briefing on the FATF verdict on Saturday morning when Hina Rabbani Khar returns from Berlin, SAMAA TV’s Sumaira Khan reported from Islamabad.

Two action plans for Pakistan

Pakistan was first placed on the FATF gray list of sanctions in February 2008 after being accused of failing to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and combating financing of terrorism (CFT) regulations.

It was removed from the list and then place on it again at least twice between 2010 and 2018.

Since June 2018, Pakistan remains on the gray list and has faced huge economic losses. A research paper published by the Islamabad-based independent think-tank, Tabadlab, says FATF’s decision to retain Pakistan on the grey list has $38 billion to the country’s GDP between 2008 and 2019.

The country is being asked to address two action plans: The 27-item original action plan that Pakistan agreed to in June 2018 and an additional 40-item action plan that the Asia Pacific Group, the FATF regional partner, outlined in 2019.

In June 2021, the APG meeting emphasized compliance with both plans.

At its plenary meeting in October 2021, the FATF appreciated Pakistan’s progress on the action plans handed down by the task force but decided that the country will not be removed from the grey list.

FATF acknowledged that Pakistan made progress on the 27-item action plan and had shown compliance on 26 items.

It was also declared “compliant” or “largely compliant” on 35 out of 40 items from the APG action plan, according to then-Federal Minister Hammad Azhar.

What is FATF?

The FATF is an inter-governmental body that combats threats to the international financial system.

FATF doesn’t impose any sanctions directly, but its guidelines are taken seriously by global financial institutions.

The gray list refers to countries or jurisdictions under increased monitoring because of strategic AML and CFT deficiencies.

If a country is put on the FATF blacklist, its citizen sending home remittances could be subject to more scrutiny. The traders who deal in imports and exports also suffer because they have to make and receive payments with the help of international banks that may either increase the cost for that nation or simply refuse to engage in business with them.

The implications for the economy as a whole can be far more serious. Being placed on FATF’s blacklist — which Pakistan escaped in the past two decades — can affect capital inflows and lower investment in the country. Raising funds from global capital markets becomes difficult, which undermines the country’s ability to pay foreign debt.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.