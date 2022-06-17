Sussex receive Rizwan boost ahead of crunch T20 Blast games

Pakistan star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has rejoined Sussex County Club after a successful ODI outing against West Indies.

The Men in Green were clinical in all departments of the game as they swept West Indies 3-0 in the recently concluding ODI series.

As per the club, Mohammad Rizwan and Rashid Khan have been named in James Kirtley’s 14-man squad for the next two T20 Blast matches against Essex and Glamorgan.

Our squad for the next two T20 matches against Essex and Glamorgan. 🌟



Mohammad Rizwan and Rashid Khan are back. ⚡ #SharkAttack — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) June 16, 2022

The Susses are currently sitting at the sixth spot in the South Group having won three games and lost five. With six games remaining, they are still in touching distance of a quarter-final place.

They will travel to Chelmsford tomorrow (Saturday) to play Essex and then head to Cardiff on Sunday afternoon for a game against Glamorgan.