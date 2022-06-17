PMD forecasts rain in Karachi tomorrow

Drizzles in Karachi brought the denizen some respite from the heat as well. The city had been experiencing high temperatures for a month.

The Met Office said light and moderated rain is expected in the city tomorrow (Saturday).

On the other hand, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh with chances of dust-thunderstorm and rainfall in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana from Friday evening or night.

Punjab

The people of Punjab woke up to moderate and heavy rain on Friday.

Multiple areas of the province, such as Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, Mandi Bahauddin and Jhang, witnessed downpours since early morning.

The rains that started last night in Lahore have been continuing intermittently, leaving roads inundated. Due to the submerged roads, the traffic was clogged for hours. Electricity was also suspended in several areas.

Earlier, the pre-monsoon rain spell, with wind, is expected to begin in capital city Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Lahore and other districts from June 21, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a report.

Heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura today, which may trigger urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and other southern districts of Punjab are expected to receive rainfall from Friday to June 20 intermittently.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may be lashed by rain with wind and thundershowers till June 22, intermittently. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in some places.

Balochistan

Several districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Kalat, and Khuzdar are expected to receive rainfall from Friday until June 20.

The spell of rainfall is likely to subside heatwave conditions and may improve water availability for crops, vegetables, and orchards.