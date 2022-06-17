Tom Hanks yells at fans for making Rita Wilson fall

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is one of the most loved celebrities and often has sweet encounters with fans.

However, a recent video of Tom Hanks yelling at a fan has been going viral on social media after his wife, Rita Wilson, tripped as a result of the ruckus.

Tom Hanks was seen heading out of a restaurant to his vehicle with his wife when a group of fans emerged to click some selfies.

In a hurry to click a photo with the Hollywood star, Rita Wilson tripped on the floor despite urging the fan to “stop it”.

Tom Hanks rushed to pick her up and then yelled at the fan - using strong language. He shouted: “That is my wife, back off.”

Some fans apologised to the actor and replied: “Sorry about that Tom.”