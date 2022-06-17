Netizens believe only Maryam Nawaz can afford this Rs40,000 shalwar

Pakistan loves fashion and while some can afford high-end brands, the majority cannot - which is why netizens are furious at a Rs40,000 plain shalwar being sold in the country.

A potential customer took to social media to share screenshots of a conversation requesting prices for the items mentioned in the fashion photo.

The reply included prices of all the different items the model, Mahira Khan, was wearing in the photo. While the shirt and dupatta were priced over a lac, separately, it was the plain shalwar priced at Rs40,000 that has been wreaking havoc on social media.

Here’s what some people had to say: