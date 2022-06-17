Mohammad Amir set for sensational T20 Blast return

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has returned to English county side Gloucestershire for their remaining matches in the T20 Blast tournament.

The 30-year-old has replaced fellow countryman Naseem Shah, who left the side due to commitments back home.

. According to an announcement by Gloucestershire County, the 30-year-old left-arm fast bowler will be available for selection for the county’s remaining T20 Vitality Blast matches.

“The club is awaiting clearance for Mohammad Amir to play from the Pakistan Cricket Board, but this is expected imminently,” the statement said.

The left-arm pacer was Amir was earlier signed by Gloucestershire for three first-class matches as a cover player after Naseem Shah got injured. He could play only two matches.

This will be Amir’s first stint in the T20 blast since 2019, he last played in the tournament for Essex.