US condemns BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks

**The United States (US) condemned Thursday blasphemous remarks about Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) made by two senior officials of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price condemned the incident and urged respect for human rights.

“This is something that we’ve condemned. We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials, and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemned those comments,” he said.

Ned Price further stated that the US government regularly raises issues regarding human rights and freedom of religion.

“We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights,” he said.

Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, on May 26 made televised remarks about the youngest wife of the prophet of Islam that triggered demonstrations across the Islamic world.

The remarks set off diplomatic protests not only in rival Pakistan but in wealthy Arab states that usually enjoy close relations with India. In Bangladesh, protesters have demanded a formal condemnation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of India.

Bilawal-Blinken meeting was ‘constructive’

Talking about ties between Pakistan and the US, Price said Pakistan is a ‘partner’ to the US and vowed to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“Pakistan is a partner of ours, and we will look to ways to advance that partnership in a manner that serves our interest and our mutual interests as well,” he said.

Speaking about the meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he said the US government had a couple of meetings with representatives of the new Pakistani government.

“[The] meeting was a very good, constructive discussion regarding the full range of issues, including the issue of food security,” he added.