Jon Snow series in the works
For years, fans were hooked on to the popular TV series, Game of Thrones, the series finale of which disappointed many.
And while several spin-offs, including a prequel, is in the works, latest reports reveal that a Jon Snow series is also on the cards.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has started development on the first sequel to Game of Thrones, which is a live-action spin-off series centered on Jon Snow.
Kit Harington will be reprising the fan-favourite role. He had already been nominated for an Emmy for his performance in Game of Thrones.
During the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow discovered his real name - Aegon Targaryen, who was supposed to be next in line to the throne. And the upcoming series will potentially show what the future holds for him.