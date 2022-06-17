US condemns BJP’s remarks, NA-240 by-polls result, weather update

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, June 17, 2022:

The United States (US) condemned remarks about the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) made by a top official in India’s ruling party BJP that was described as Islamophobic and demanded an apology from the Indian government.

In a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price condemned the incident and urged respect for human rights.

“This is something that we’ve condemned. We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials, and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemned those comments,” he said.

Ned Price further stated that the US government regularly raises issues regarding human rights and freedom of religion.

MQM-Pakistan has edged past TLP in a neck-to-neck race to clinch victory in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, according to unofficial results from all 309 polling stations.

In a low turnout of just 8.38percent, MQM-P’s Muhammad Abubakr secured 10,683 votes, followed by TLP’s Shahzada Shehbaz with 10,614 votes. MQM-Haqeeqi’s candidate Syed Rafiuddin came in at third position with 8,383 votes. PPP’s Nasir Raheem and PSP’s Shabir Qaimkhani are at fourth and fifth positions with 5,248 and 4,797 votes, respectively.

Partly cloudy weather with rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has refuted claims that he has spent public money on renovating his house in Islamabad’s Ministers’ Enclave.

The finance minister, who has come under fire for announcing petrol price hike thrice in less than 20 days, said he had “not taken a car from the govt nor does he take any petrol or salary.”

The finance minister said that he was living at a home in sector F-7 and had no intention of moving to the Ministers’ Enclave. “I have been assigned a home in ministers’ enclave but have never visited that home and have no intention of moving there,” said Miftah in a tweet.

He also rejected claims by a TV channel that Rs4.8 million from the public money had been spent on renovating a bungalow for him in the enclave housing residences of ministers. “Not one penny has been spent on that house.” Read more

When the PML-N-led government took power in early April, the value of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee slumped from Rs184 to Rs180 riding on the back of hopes for an economic revival of the country. The positive sentiment, however, could not last long.