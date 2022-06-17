Engagement could help Pakistan ‘effectively’ influence Indian policy making: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that despite “serious disputes” with India, there should have been some level of engagement for Pakistan to be in a position to “effectively influence Indian policy making.”

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 49th founding day of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, the minister said Pakistan has the potential to play the role as a bridge between great powers, but it requires engagement.

“Pakistan and India … have serious disputes. The events of August 2, 2019 cannot be taken lightly. The attempted undermining of the internationally disputed status of Indian occupied Kashmir [and] the beginning of a process to undermine the Muslim majority and artificially empower the minority are such important issues for us that indeed we have to take them up in the most serious and most aggressive manner.”

The minister accepted that the recent Islamophobic remarks of BJP officials has created an environment where engagement has become very difficult, if not impossible.

He, however, added that despite these disputes, cutting off engagement with India would not serve Pakistan’s interest.

“Does it serve our objective that we have practically cut off all engagement. I as foreign minister … not only don’t speak to the Indian government, but also don’t speak to the Indian people and is that the best way to communicate or achieve Pakistan’s objectives?”

Quoting the example of hostility between the US and China, he noted that engagement was one of the reasons that the tensions didn’t necessarily get as bad as everybody predicted.

“When Benazir Bhutto engaged with her [Indian] counterpart … if at that point in time, we’d achieved economic engagement with India, perhaps we would be in a position to more effectively influence Indian policy making.”

If India’s economic integration with Pakistan and Pakistan’s economic integration with India was at such a point, neither state would be in a position to take such extreme positions, he added.

‘Pakistan’s foreign policy affected by geo strategic, geopolitical events’

FM Bilawal said as compared to other countries, Pakistan’s foreign policy has been significantly affected by the development of geo strategic and geopolitical events.

“Pakistan’s geographical location is such that we are positioned in a place that means that the developments of geopolitical effects have affected Pakistan directly in the past and will continue to do so in the future.”

He, however, added that geographical challenges aside, the political conduct of our foreign policy has not helped the country either. He added that the way Pakistan conducted its foreign policy was akin to “cutting one’s nose to spite one’s face”.

“There is a lot more potential which is just waiting to be unlocked diplomatically, economically, culturally and politically. We believe that engagement is the answer. When I say we are cutting our nose despite our face I mean that if we’re not even trying to engage.”