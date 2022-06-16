Forex reserves with central bank drop to Rs8.9 billion

The foreign currency reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan have dropped to $8.9 billion as the country continues to wait for a $3.2 billion transfer from China and engages in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of the $6 billion loan program.

The central bank on Thursday announced that during the week ending on Jun 10, the SBP reserves decreased by US$241 million to US$ 8,985.3 million.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$14.943n billion as of 10-Jun-2022.

Of these US$5.957 billion are held by commercial banks in the country. The SBP data shows that reserves held by commercial banks have registered a slight increase of $7.4 million.

Pakistan has been facing a mounting balance of crisis on the back of an increasing trade deficit.

The country spent $2.645 billion on the import of petroleum products, crude oil, LNG and LPG in May 2022 alone, slightly higher than $2.223 billion spent on energy imports in April.

China, which withdrew around $2 billion from Pakistan when the loan matured in March this year, has promised to offer a refinance facility by depositing $3.2 billion with the SBP. However, the transfer is still awaited.

Pakistan’s talks with the IMF have also stalled as the Fund presses for more budgetary measures.