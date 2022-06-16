Videos 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 16 June 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 16 June 2022 Jun 16, 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz - SAMAATV - 16 June 2022 Recommended Karachi NA-240 by-polls: MQM-P edges past TLP to secure victory in ‘neck-to-neck’ race NAB launches inquiry into 11 companies owned by Farah Gogi, Bushra Khan, Ahsan Jamil Engagement could help Pakistan ‘effectively’ influence Indian policy making: Bilawal Most Popular Real Madrid to make shock move for Dortmund star Shahid Afridi slams ‘foolish’ decision of Mohammad Wasim Cricket Australia grateful to PCB for resolving ‘rat’ issue during Pakistan tour