Punjab authorities open probe into financial scandal at Mayo hospital

The Punjab authorities have opened an investigation into a financial scandal that has rocked the provincial healthcare sector as the bid for Mayo Hospital Lahore pharmacy was awarded to a private investor at a meager cost of Rs2.5million, effectively giving the investor a discount of a whopping 99%, official records show.

The hospital’s board of governors did not consent to the contract when it was awarded under the previous government, an insider source revealed.

Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) department ordered a probe into the financial mismanagement on Thursday after securing approval from Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Several top-tier officials have been named in a letter issued in connection with the probe and they have been asked to submit explanations within a fortnight or face ex-parte action.

The accused include Mayo Hospital Lahore CEO Dr Saqib Saeed, COO Dr Iftikhar Ahmed and ex-AMS Purchase Dr Mahmood Akhtar Malik among others.

It is worth noting that Dr Saqib and Dr Iftikhar were appointed by the former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

A total of 11 people have been nominated in the letter for investigation under sections 1 and 3 of the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006.

SAMAA TV has learnt that Dr Iftikhar is already facing two more corruption charges besides the aforementioned case.

To probe the case, Punjab chief minister has appointed the secretary cooperative as the head of the inquiry committee.