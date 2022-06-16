Miftah Ismail refutes claims about extravagance with public money

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has refuted claims that he has spent public money on renovating his house in Islamabad’s Ministers’ Enclave.

The finance minister said that he was living at a home in sector F-7 and had no intention of moving to the Ministers’s Enclave. “I have been assigned a home in ministers’ enclave but have never visited that home and have no intention of moving there,” said Miftah in a tweet.

He also rejected claims by a TV channel that Rs4.8 million from the public money had been spent on renovating a bungalow for him in the enclave housing residences of ministers. “Not one penny has been spent on that house.”

The finance minister, who has come under fire for announcing petrol price hike thrice in less than 20 days, said he had “not taken a car from the govt nor do I take any petrol or salary.”

Earlier this month, when Miftah Ismail held a press conference to announce a petrol price hike, he was asked why the government had failed to withdraw petrol allowance and other privileges for senior government officials, bureaucrats, and others.