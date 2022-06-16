Internet banking, POS transactions record rapid growth in Pakistan

Internet banking and Point of Sale (POS) transactions in Pakistan have recorded double-digit growth in the past three months, but mobile banking failed to match the pace though it topped the list in terms of volume and value, a report released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed.

The SBP released its third quarterly report of Payment Systems for the Fiscal year 2021-22 on Thursday covering the period January to March 2022.

The report presents an overall viewpoint of growing digital adoption in the country as SBP continues to promote a robust and efficient payments ecosystem in the country.

In the past three months, total e-banking transactions witnessed a growth of 2.6% in volume and 6.5% in value on a quarter-on-quarter basis. However, the overall growth was 32.7% in volume and 57.5% in value when compared to the same period last year.

A major portion of this growth was driven by rising internet banking and mobile banking transactions, the central bank said.

The number of registered internet banking users reached 7.6 million showing a growth of 10.6% resulting in a double-digit growth of 13.5% and 19.9% in volume and value of transactions respectively on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Through this channel a total of 38.3 million transactions worth Rs. 2,906.9 billion were processed.

Mobile banking transactions volume and value were higher than internet banking but its growth rate from the previous quarter was not in double digits.

Mobile transactions remained at 101.5 million with the value of Rs3,085.8 billion which amounted to a growth of 8.1% and 5.4% respectively on a QoQ basis, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Under the retail sector, POS transactions continued to show an upward trend during this period, and the number of POS terminals installed reached 96,975 as compared to 92,153 in the previous quarter, showing an increase of 5.2%

Through these POS terminals, a total of 38.3 million transactions were processed that amounted to Rs189.7 billion in value. This shows quarterly growth of 21.9% in volume and 6.5% in value of transactions

The number of ATMs reached 16,897 with transactions volume and value of 171.3 million and Rs2,437.0 billion respectively.

Similarly, the number of e-commerce merchants onboarded with banks also showed a double-digit growth of 12.0% reaching to 4,445A total of 9.1 million e-commerce transactions were conducted which amounted to Rs27 billion during the quarter. Both volume and value showed an impressive growth of 62.8% and 77.1% respectively, on YoY basis, in case of e-commerce transactions

Paper-based transactions declined by -2.9% in volume though its value remained almost at the same level posting only 0.6% growth over the previous quarter. In case of RTGS (PRISM), the real-time gross settlement system of Pakistan, a total of 1.08 million transactions amounting to PKR 155.7 trillion were processed

A total of 47.2 million payment cards were in circulation at the quarter end of Q3-FY22Those payment cards mostly comprised of debit cards (62.3%), social welfare cards (23.3%), ATM only cards (10.3%), credit cards (3.7%) and lastly Pre-paid cards (0.3%).