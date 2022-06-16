PM Shehbaz directs NHA to complete key highway projects to improve connectivity

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed to expedite work on under-construction highways and their completion at the earliest.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the progress of construction projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Mehmood along with Adviser to the PM Ahad Cheema, NHA chairman, and other concerned officials.

In a statement released by the PM office, the premier said the work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Thakot-Raikot section of the Karakoram Highway, Babusar tunnel, and Khuzdar Kuchlak road should be expedited and completed at the earliest.

He also instructed the officials to bring more transparency in the contract awarding process for the projects.

He also approved the formation of a nine-member committee including the federal minister of communications, minister for housing, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) managing director, and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) chairman to improve the procurement process.

Moreover, the PM asked the authorities to verify profiles of international companies through embassies.

The premier was told that work on M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway was stalled due to the negligence of the previous government.

The 306km long six-lane motorway is expected to pass through six districts with 15 interchanges. As per official sources, the work on the project is expected to start within six months and will be completed in 2.5 years.

Whereas, the feasibility report of the 250km long Thakot-Raikot section of the Karakoram Highway will be completed within seven months. The project is expected to supplement the flow of commercial traffic between Pakistan and China.

With reference to Babusar Tunnel, the meeting was told that apart from the tunnel, a 66km road section would be constructed and the condition of the existing road would be improved.

Snow galleries will also be built on this section of the highway for smooth flow of traffic during winter snowfall as per authorities.