One killed as violence erupts during NA 240 by-elections

At least one person has been killed and nine injured as violence erupted in Karachi’s Landhi and Korangi areas where by-election was held on Thursday, hospital sources have confirmed.

According to the police, the violence erupted when leader of one of the parties, along with 400 workers, tried to enter a polling station by force. The activists of the other party tried to stop them which led to the clashes.

The workers attacked each other with sticks and iron rods but the situation turned violent when they started firing upon each other.

According to Karachi Police Surgeon, one dead and nine injured were brought to Jinnah hospital. The deceased, a 65-year-old man, and three injured received gunshot wounds while six other persons got injuries from sticks and iron rods.

Latest visuals from the area showed sporadic groups of baton-wielding men in the streets, while gunshots could be heard at a distance.

Heavy contingent of Rangers has been deployed in the area to control the situation.

PSP, TLP trade blames

Two major parties contesting the elections, PSP and TLP, have accused each other for firing on their leaders’ cars.

PSP claimed the car of its leader Anees Qaimkhani was fired upon which injured another leader Iftikhar Alam. However, the police said it couldn’t verify the claim.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho told SAMAA Digital that Korangi SSP has been directed to contact Qaimkhani and locate the vehicle that came under attack. There is no evidence as yet that Qaimkhani’s vehicle came under attack, he added.

In a statement released to the press, TLP also claimed that three leaders and several party workers were injured as PSP workers opened fire in Landhi No 6 area.

However, these claims were also not confirmed by the police.

Edhi rescue service also claimed that one of their ambulance, that had gone to shift the injured to the hospital, came under firing. However, all rescue workers present inside the ambulance remained safe.

CM Sindh, election commission takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chohan has taken notice of the violence.

Sindh police chief and chief secretary have been ordered to direct the authorities to control the law and order situation, a statement released by the election commission said.

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon said that chief minister has taken strict notice of the violence and directed to police to immediately arrest the culprits. He added that no one would be allowed to disrupt peaceful polling process.

The contest

Voting for by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 Korangi-2 began Thursday morning which continued till 5pm without any break.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali on April 19. He was elected on MQM-Pakistan’s ticket in 2018 general elections.

There are a total of 529,855 registered voters in the constituency, including 2,94,385 male and 2,35,470 female voters.

As many as seven candidates from different political parties such as MQM-Haqiqi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) along with 18 independent candidates are contesting. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has boycotted the polls.

Tough fight is expected between Rafiuddin Faisal of MQM-Haqiqi, Shabir Qaim Khani of PSP, Nasir Lodhi of PPP and Kashif Qadri of TLP.