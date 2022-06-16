Watch Live

Pakistan » Balochistan

Balochistan govt to table budget on June 20

Acting governor reschedule the session
Muhammad Atif Ali Jun 16, 2022
Acting Balochistan governor Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali has rescheduled the budget session of the Balochistan Assembly (BA) and the budget for the next fiscal year will be tabled on June 10 instead of June 17.

Earlier, the governor had called the budget session on June 17.

The new schedule, issued by the BA secretary, indicates that the government will table the budget on Monday, June 20, 2022, and discussion will begin the next day.

Balochistan Finance Minister Noor Mohammad Dummar will present the budget.

The provincial assembly is expected to vote on the budget proposals on June 29.

Three other provinces, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh have already tabled their budget.

