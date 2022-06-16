Khawaja Asif: Go thrifty to counter petrol hike

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reiterated the stance of the government to introduce strict austerity measures in a bid to reduce economic stress caused by increased petroleum prices.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

The minister said that the policies and weak agreement signed by the former government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has triggered an economic crisis in the country.

Asif stressed that the current government was forced to take “difficult decisions” to overcome the financial crisis.

“We were forced to increase the price of petrol three times,” Khawaja highlighted during the presser adding that the burgeoning cost of petrol in the international market was to be blamed.

He asserted that the cost of petrol has increased by $25 per barrel in the international market during recent times.

Meanwhile, he urged the masses to get thrifty while using natural resources such as oil, water and gas to reduce financial burden.

“The government will fulfill its responsibility. The people should also move towards austerity to support the government,” he added.

“Collective effort is needed to get out of the crisis.”

We have asked the cabinet to make fuel allowance systematic as well as cut the allowance offered to government and state employees, Asif said.

The minister further highlighted that businesses can help reduce the electricity demand if they operate during only daytime.

“4,000 MW of electricity can be saved all over the country if businesses operate only during daylight hours. Traders should cooperate with the government just like they did during the pandemic.”