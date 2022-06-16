Minister says Pakistan to be removed from FATF gray list soon

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha on Thursday expressed hope that Pakistan would soon be removed from the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

She spoke as an FATF plenary session was underway in Paris and Pakistan, having completed most of the action items on two plans it was handed down by the financial watchdog, was expected to be removed from the gray list, where it stays since 2018

Pasha also said that she expected a transaction of $2.45 billion loan from China will be made soon.

Speaking to the reporters in Islamabad, the minister said the IMF is carefully reviewing the new budget and the government is in contact with its officials on daily basis. Hopefully, all issues will be settled with the IMF soon, she said.

“We have to complete the IMF program for the sake of Pakistan,” the minister said.

Lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) policies, she said the previous government violated the IMF agreement and made wrong decisions. Consequently, the country took the hit and the current government has to pay for it.

She said the IMF did not present a new set of conditions and its all requirements are in line with the previous government’s deal.

“The former government agreed to increase personal income tax, petroleum levy and electricity prices. We will have to take further steps to fulfill the previous promises under this agreement.”