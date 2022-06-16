Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3pm - SAMAA TV - 16 June 2022 Samaa News Headlines 3pm - SAMAA TV - 16 June 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 3pm - SAMAA TV - 16 June 2022 Recommended Farah Gogi, Ahsan Jamil own 11 companies: SECP confirms Petrol price jacked up by whopping Rs24, diesel by Rs59 US panel recommends Covid vaccines for children under five Related Stories Unsung hero: Quetta man drives burning oil tanker for 3km to avert tragedy With Swvl’s closure, Karachi’s residents’ worst fear comes to haunt them, again Restore or demolish: The fate of building damaged in Karachi’s departmental store fire Most Popular Real Madrid to make shock move for Dortmund star Shahid Afridi slams ‘foolish’ decision of Mohammad Wasim Cricket Australia grateful to PCB for resolving ‘rat’ issue during Pakistan tour