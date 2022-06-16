Watch Live

Sports » Athletics

Rashid Naseem breaks another Guinness world record

This was his 78th individual record
Samaa Web Desk Jun 16, 2022
Photo: File

Pakistan Martial Arts star, Mohammad Rashid Naseem has added another feather to his illustrious career as he broke 78th Guinness World Record.

The veteran martial artist has broken the record of his English counterpart Chirag Lukha for making the most nunchaku triangle strikes in a minute.

The record was confirmed by Guinness Record book representatives via email on Thursday.

It reads: “We are thrilled to inform you that your application for most nunchaku triangle strikes in one minute has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Record title holder.”

“You are now eligible for on complementary Guinness World Record certificate.”

Master Lukha used his nunchaku to make 79 triangle strikes in a minute. Rashid, on the other hand, broke it by making 88 blows.

Following this, the martial artist has extended his tally of individual records to 78.

