Maryam Nawaz terms ‘diabolic’ PTI-IMF agreement cause of petrol hike

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said the massive hike in petroleum prices is a fallout of diabolic agreement between IMF and PTI government.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Maryam defended the hike in fuel prices saying the Shehbaz Sharif government did not impose a new tax, but the rise is the fallout of diabolic 2019 agreement between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

She said PM Shehbaz Sharif is bound to comply with the agreement which has consequently brought the storm of inflation in the country.

PML-N leader claimed that the PTI government had agreed with the global lender to scrap subsidy on petroleum products and impose sales tax and petroleum development levy (PDL).

She said that due to landmines laid by the PTI government, the fuel prices in Pakistan should be around Rs300 per liter, adding that the incumbent government has to honor the pact with the global lender or else the country would default.

She said Imran Khan subsidized petrol and diesel when he realized that he was about to lose his seat.

Speaking on the US-conspiracy claims of Imran Khan, PML-N leader said the pertinent point shouldn’t be whether it was a conspiracy or interference, but it should be the denial of the DG ISPR who is the representative of the armed forces.

Responding to Imran Khan’s statement that the DG ISPR did not need to speak about the political matters, the PML-N leader asked why the former prime minister took the matter to National Security Council (NSC).

She said the army cannot lie to ‘please’ Imran Khan.

Regarding a question about the return of the ailing former president Pervez Musharraf, Maryam Nawaz said that the tweet of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif regarding the return of the military dictator to Pakistan was on humanitarian basis.

She said Nawaz Sharif showed a big heart despite the treatment of the former military dictator with the Sharif family, adding that Nawaz Sharif also visited Imran Khan when he fell off the container in 2013.