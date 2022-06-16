Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1pm - SAMAA TV - 16 June 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - SAMAA TV - 16 June 2022 Jun 16, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - SAMAA TV - 16 June 2022 Recommended Petrol price jacked up by whopping Rs24, diesel by Rs59 US panel recommends Covid vaccines for children under five Zarrar trailer: Shaan goes to extreme lengths to protect Pakistan Related Stories Unsung hero: Quetta man drives burning oil tanker for 3km to avert tragedy With Swvl’s closure, Karachi’s residents’ worst fear comes to haunt them, again Restore or demolish: The fate of building damaged in Karachi’s departmental store fire Most Popular Real Madrid to make shock move for Dortmund star Babar Azam breaks world record during second Pakistan-West Indies ODI Shahid Afridi slams ‘foolish’ decision of Mohammad Wasim