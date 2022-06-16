Premier League 2022-23 schedule announced

The Premier League 2022-23 season will kick off with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal on August 5, while Manchester City will begin their title defence at West Ham on Sunday.

Everton and Chelsea will be in action on August 6, while the super Sunday will see a clash between Manchester United and Brighton.

Championship winners Fulham begin their campaign against Liverpool at home on Saturday, while newly-promoted Bournemouth host Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest go to Newcastle.

The highly-anticipated match between two Premier League giants, Liverpool and Manchester City, will be held on October 15.

For the first time ever, the Premier League season will pause after the weekend of November 12/13 for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The action will return on the Boxing Day on December 18, with fixtures including London derbies – Arsenal vs West Ham, Brentford vs Tottenham and Crystal Palace vs Fulham – while Nottingham Forest go to Old Trafford.

There are no games scheduled between Boxing Day until New Year’s Eve but, after playing on the final day of 2022, teams will be back in action on January 2, with the mega-clash between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Friday 5 August 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Saturday 6 August 12:30 Fulham v Liverpool AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa Leeds v Wolves Leicester v Brentford Newcastle v Nottingham Forest Spurs v Southampton 17:30 Everton v Chelsea

Sunday 7 August 14:00 Man Utd v Brighton 16:30 West Ham v Man City

Saturday 13 August Arsenal v Leicester Aston Villa v Everton Brentford v Man Utd Brighton v Newcastle Chelsea v Spurs Liverpool v Crystal Palace Man City v AFC Bournemouth Nottingham Forest v West Ham Southampton v Leeds Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 20 August AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Everton v Nottingham Forest Fulham v Brentford Leeds v Chelsea Leicester v Southampton Man Utd v Liverpool Newcastle v Man City Spurs v Wolves West Ham v Brighton

Saturday 27 August Arsenal v Fulham Aston Villa v West Ham Brentford v Everton Brighton v Leeds Chelsea v Leicester Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth Man City v Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest v Spurs Southampton v Man Utd Wolves v Newcastle

Tuesday 30 August 19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa 19:45 Fulham v Brighton 19:45 Leeds v Everton 19:45 Leicester v Man Utd 19:45 West Ham v Spurs 20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

Wednesday 31 August 19:45 Southampton v Chelsea 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle 20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 3 September Aston Villa v Man City Brentford v Leeds Brighton v Leicester Chelsea v West Ham Everton v Liverpool Man Utd v Arsenal Newcastle v Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth Spurs v Fulham Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 10 September AFC Bournemouth v Brighton Arsenal v Everton Crystal Palace v Man Utd Fulham v Chelsea Leeds v Nottingham Forest Leicester v Aston Villa Liverpool v Wolves Man City v Spurs Southampton v Brentford West Ham v Newcastle

Saturday 17 September Aston Villa v Southampton Brentford v Arsenal Brighton v Crystal Palace Chelsea v Liverpool Everton v West Ham Man Utd v Leeds Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth Nottingham Forest v Fulham Spurs v Leicester Wolves v Man City

Saturday 1 October AFC Bournemouth v Brentford Arsenal v Spurs Crystal Palace v Chelsea Fulham v Newcastle Leeds v Aston Villa Leicester v Nottingham Forest Liverpool v Brighton Man City v Man Utd Southampton v Everton West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 8 October AFC Bournemouth v Leicester Arsenal v Liverpool Brighton v Spurs Chelsea v Wolves Crystal Palace v Leeds Everton v Man Utd Man City v Southampton Newcastle v Brentford Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 15 October Aston Villa v Chelsea Brentford v Brighton Fulham v AFC Bournemouth Leeds v Arsenal Leicester v Crystal Palace Liverpool v Man City Man Utd v Newcastle Southampton v West Ham Spurs v Everton Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tuesday 18 October 19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton 19:45 Arsenal v Man City 19:45 Brentford v Chelsea 19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest 19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa 19:45 Leicester v Leeds 20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October 19:45 Newcastle v Everton 20:00 Liverpool v West Ham 20:00 Man Utd v Spurs

Saturday 22 October Aston Villa v Brentford Chelsea v Man Utd Everton v Crystal Palace Leeds v Fulham Man City v Brighton Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Southampton v Arsenal Spurs v Newcastle West Ham v AFC Bournemouth Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 29 October AFC Bournemouth v Spurs Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Brentford v Wolves Brighton v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Everton Leicester v Man City Liverpool v Leeds Man Utd v West Ham Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 November Aston Villa v Man Utd Chelsea v Arsenal Everton v Leicester Leeds v AFC Bournemouth Man City v Fulham Nottingham Forest v Brentford Southampton v Newcastle Spurs v Liverpool West Ham v Crystal Palace Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 12 November AFC Bournemouth v Everton Brighton v Aston Villa Fulham v Man Utd Liverpool v Southampton Man City v Brentford Newcastle v Chelsea Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace Spurs v Leeds West Ham v Leicester Wolves v Arsenal

Monday 26 December Arsenal v West Ham Aston Villa v Liverpool Brentford v Spurs Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace v Fulham Everton v Wolves Leeds v Man City Leicester v Newcastle Man Utd v Nottingham Forest Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Brighton v Arsenal Fulham v Southampton Liverpool v Leicester Man City v Everton Newcastle v Leeds Nottingham Forest v Chelsea Spurs v Aston Villa West Ham v Brentford Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January Arsenal v Newcastle Aston Villa v Wolves Brentford v Liverpool Chelsea v Man City Crystal Palace v Spurs Everton v Brighton Leeds v West Ham Leicester v Fulham Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January Aston Villa v Leeds Brentford v AFC Bournemouth Brighton v Liverpool Chelsea v Crystal Palace Everton v Southampton Man Utd v Man City Newcastle v Fulham Nottingham Forest v Leicester Spurs v Arsenal Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest Arsenal v Man Utd Crystal Palace v Newcastle Fulham v Spurs Leeds v Brentford Leicester v Brighton Liverpool v Chelsea Man City v Wolves Southampton v Aston Villa West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February Aston Villa v Leicester Brentford v Southampton Brighton v AFC Bournemouth Chelsea v Fulham Everton v Arsenal Man Utd v Crystal Palace Newcastle v West Ham Nottingham Forest v Leeds Spurs v Man City Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle Arsenal v Brentford Crystal Palace v Brighton Fulham v Nottingham Forest Leeds v Man Utd Leicester v Spurs Liverpool v Everton Man City v Aston Villa Southampton v Wolves West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February Aston Villa v Arsenal Brentford v Crystal Palace Brighton v Fulham Chelsea v Southampton Everton v Leeds Man Utd v Leicester Newcastle v Liverpool Nottingham Forest v Man City Spurs v West Ham Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February AFC Bournemouth v Man City Crystal Palace v Liverpool Everton v Aston Villa Fulham v Wolves Leeds v Southampton Leicester v Arsenal Man Utd v Brentford Newcastle v Brighton Spurs v Chelsea West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Brentford v Fulham Brighton v West Ham Chelsea v Leeds Liverpool v Man Utd Man City v Newcastle Nottingham Forest v Everton Southampton v Leicester Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool Crystal Palace v Man City Everton v Brentford Fulham v Arsenal Leeds v Brighton Leicester v Chelsea Man Utd v Southampton Newcastle v Wolves Spurs v Nottingham Forest West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March Arsenal v Crystal Palace Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth Brentford v Leicester Brighton v Man Utd Chelsea v Everton Liverpool v Fulham Man City v West Ham Nottingham Forest v Newcastle Southampton v Spurs Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April AFC Bournemouth v Fulham Arsenal v Leeds Brighton v Brentford Chelsea v Aston Villa Crystal Palace v Leicester Everton v Spurs Man City v Liverpool Newcastle v Man Utd Nottingham Forest v Wolves West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest Brentford v Newcastle Fulham v West Ham Leeds v Crystal Palace Leicester v AFC Bournemouth Liverpool v Arsenal Man Utd v Everton Southampton v Man City Spurs v Brighton Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April Aston Villa v Newcastle Chelsea v Brighton Everton v Fulham Leeds v Liverpool Man City v Leicester Nottingham Forest v Man Utd Southampton v Crystal Palace Spurs v AFC Bournemouth West Ham v Arsenal Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April AFC Bournemouth v West Ham Arsenal v Southampton Brentford v Aston Villa Brighton v Man City Crystal Palace v Everton Fulham v Leeds Leicester v Wolves Liverpool v Nottingham Forest Man Utd v Chelsea Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April 19:45 Everton v Newcastle 19:45 Leeds v Leicester 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton 19:45 Spurs v Man Utd 19:45 West Ham v Liverpool 19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace 20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April 19:45 Chelsea v Brentford 19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April AFC Bournemouth v Leeds Arsenal v Chelsea Brentford v Nottingham Forest Brighton v Wolves Crystal Palace v West Ham Fulham v Man City Leicester v Everton Liverpool v Spurs Man Utd v Aston Villa Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea Brighton v Everton Fulham v Leicester Liverpool v Brentford Man City v Leeds Newcastle v Arsenal Nottingham Forest v Southampton Spurs v Crystal Palace West Ham v Man Utd Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May Arsenal v Brighton Aston Villa v Spurs Brentford v West Ham Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth Everton v Man City Leeds v Newcastle Leicester v Liverpool Man Utd v Wolves Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd Brighton v Southampton Fulham v Crystal Palace Liverpool v Aston Villa Man City v Chelsea Newcastle v Leicester Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Spurs v Brentford West Ham v Leeds Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May 16:00 Arsenal v Wolves 16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton 16:00 Brentford v Man City 16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle 16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest 16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Leeds v Spurs 16:00 Leicester v West Ham 16:00 Man Utd v Fulham 16:00 Southampton v Liverpool