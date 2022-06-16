Historic run continues: Dollar shoots up to high of Rs207

The value of the Pakistani rupee, once again, plummeted to another all-time low in the interbank market against the US dollar during the trading session on Thursday.

The greenback rose by Rs1.30 and reached an all-time high of the Rs207.75 mark during the intraday trading session while in the open market, the US dollar soared to Rs209.

The economic experts have been pegging the uncertainty over International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks as an another factor behind the rupee’s depreciation against the greenback.

The depreciation came after the IMF representative for Pakistan urged the government to implement more budgetary measures before the Fund could approve the next loan tranche for Pakistan.

Statements by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail have also impacted the market. After tabling the federal budget on June 10, the finance minister has been reiterating that the global lender has expressed concerns about the recent budget.

Earlier, the pressure on the local currency had eased when the government banned the import of non-essential luxury goods, but since last week, the US dollar started taking off again.

Meanwhile, to meet IMF’s expectations, the government has already hinted at re-imposing the petroleum development levy (PDL) by adding a receipt estimate of Rs720 billion under this head in the next fiscal year beginning on July 1.